Saturday, May 14th 2022, 10:10 pm

By: News On 6

The Owasso Rams captured their first baseball state championship since 2015 on Saturday with a 7-3 win over Edmond Santa Fe.

News On 6's Dan Hawk covered the state tournament all weekend in the OKC area and he spoke with players and coaches following the win that broke a seven-year drought, Saturday night.

