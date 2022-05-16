Warm, Humid Weather Returns Midweek

Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:15 am

Warm and humid weather makes a comeback this week after some showers and storms moved through parts of the state over the weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Weather looks good on Monday with afternoon highs just a degree or two above normal after Sunday's frontal passage. But the unseasonably warm and humid weather quickly returns with afternoon highs back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the middle of the week. A strong storm system nears the state Friday with severe thunderstorm threats but also brings pleasant temps just in time for the PGA weekend at Southern Hills.

We'll track a few upper-level disturbances brushing northern OK this week. The first will arrive early Tuesday, the 2nd sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and the stronger system nears by the end of the week. Other than overnight into early Tuesday morning, storm chances for the middle of the week will be confined to extreme northern OK and southern Kansas until the cold front scheduled Friday.

The cold front that passed the area Sunday with severe storms is now stalled across Texas. This boundary will lift northward later tonight into Tuesday morning as a warm front as the first upper wave nears from the west. A few scattered storms are likely to develop and move across the area pre-dawn Tuesday. A few cells may produce small hail and gusty winds, but the severe threats will remain very low. As this boundary lifts northward, summerlike, humid weather returns with gusty south winds and highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s midweek. By the end of the week, a strong upper-level system will be near the central plains bringing a strong cold front across Oklahoma Friday. This system brings additional severe storm threats but also a nice cool-down for the weekend with much lower humidity by Saturday and Sunday. The data has not been consistent with the passage of this front but seems to be focused Friday.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

