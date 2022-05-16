Full List: Tulsa Public Schools Graduation Ceremonies

Monday, May 16th 2022, 10:33 am

By: News On 6

Graduating seniors at several Tulsa Public Schools will walk across the stage this week.

TPS has released a full list of graduation ceremony dates and locations which can be found below. The district will also be live streaming most ceremonies. Click the name of your school to watch a live stream.

Street School graduation will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1138 South Yale Avenue.

Webster High School graduation will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Expo Pavilion at 4145 East 21st Street.

Nathan Hale High School graduation will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Expo Pavilion at 4145 East 21st Street.

Booker T. Washington High School graduation will take place on Wednesday, May 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at S.E. Williams Stadium at 1514 East Zion Street.

McLain High School graduation will take place on Thursday, May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Melvin Driver Stadium at 4929 North Peoria Avenue.

Central High School graduation will take place on Thursday, May 19 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Stadium at 3101 West Edison Street.

East Central High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Expo Pavilion at 4145 East 21st Street.

Memorial High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 20 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Expo Pavilion at 4145 East 21st Street.

Will Rogers College High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at LaFortune Stadium at 5840 South Hudson Avenue.

Edison Preparatory High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 21 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at LaFortune Stadium at 5840 South Hudson Avenue.

Alternative sites - North Star Academy, Phoenix Rising, TRAICE, Tulsa MET, and Tulsa Virtual Academy will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 21 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at LaFortune Stadium at 5840 South Hudson Avenue.

TPS says tickets are required to attend graduation ceremonies. For more information, Click Here.