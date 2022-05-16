Cooking Corner: Grilled Huli Huli Chicken

Monday, May 16th 2022, 1:07 pm

GRILLED HULI HULI CHICKEN

This Grilled Huli Huli Chicken recipe will make you think you are vacationing in Hawaii with its flavors of brown sugar, ginger, and soy sauce. It

also doubles as a sweet and savory glaze that’s fantastic on pork chops too. It will become a regular on your menu rotation.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup ketchup

3/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/3 cup sherry or chicken broth

2-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root

1-1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

DIRECTIONS

In a small bowl, mix the first 6 ingredients. Reserve 1-1/3 cups for basting; cover and

refrigerate.

Divide remaining marinade between 2 large shallow dishes. Add 12 chicken thighs to each;

turn to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for 8 hours or overnight.

Drain chicken, discarding marinade.

Grill chicken over medium heat for 5-7 minutes on each side or until a thermometer inserted

into chicken reads 170°; baste occasionally with reserved marinade during the last 5 minutes.

PREP TIME: 15 minutes + overnight for marinading

COOK TIME: 10-14 minutes

SERVINGS: 4