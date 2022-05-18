PGA Championship: Health & Safety Protocols In Place At Southern Hills

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 4:33 am

By: News On 6

The return of the PGA Championship to Tulsa also marks the first time in three years the maximum amount of spectators will be allowed inside the gates.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 championship to be canceled and last year's event had limited capacity.

There will be no crowd limitations in place for this year's event.

Championship Director Bryan Karns says the PGA is still working hand in hand with the Tulsa Health Department to keep everyone safe.

Some of the health protocols from the last couple of years will still be in place, including hand-sanitizing stations located around the course.

The PGA says many areas around the course will be routinely cleaned and sanitized throughout the week.

Karns says a lot of the protocols have become the industry standard since the pandemic.

According to Karns, this is the first time the event has returned to maximum capacity since 2019 and organizers say they are happy about that.

