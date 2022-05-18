Tulsa Prepares To Host Ironman Triathlon

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 4:37 am

By: News On 6

The PGA Championship is not the only sporting event taking place in Tulsa this week.

Crews in downtown Tulsa are preparing to host thousands of athletes for the Ironman Triathlon.

Racers will start checking in on Thursday morning at the "IronMan Village" on the OSU Tulsa Campus.

The race is set start early Sunday morning at Keystone state park.

Racers will swim, bike, and run all the way to the finish line at Guthrie Green.



