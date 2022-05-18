High Winds Knock Down Transmission Lines Along Highway-60, Many Without Power

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 6:10 am

By: Gabe Castillo

The Vinita Fire Department says all four lanes of Highway 60, west of Vinita, from 69 South Junction to 60 Junction are closed after high winds knocked down some transmission lines onto the highway for about 2 miles.

According to the fire department, the closure is expected to last several hours and into the morning commute.

According to Wayne Green, who is in charge of Corporate Communication for PSO, the high winds knocked down the transmission lines around 2:30 a.m.

The PSO outage map currently shows that around 200 to 300 customers in and around Vinita are without power.

repairs for the damaged lines are expected to be completed by 9 a.m. according to the PSO outage map.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.