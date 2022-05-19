Showers, Storms Move Through Parts Of Northeast Oklahoma

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 3:50 am

By: News On 6

Update 4:30 a.m. 5:19/2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington counties until 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, those in the path of this storm could see wind gusts reaching as high as 60 mph.

---

Update 4:12 a.m. 5:19/2022

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Creek, Osage and Pawnee counties until 4:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to the NWS, this storm has the potential to produce 60 mph winds and hail upwards of .75 in.

