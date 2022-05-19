PGA Championship: New Parking Lot Opened To Accommodate Larger Crowds

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 5:26 am

The City of Tulsa is opening up new parking to accommodate the larger crowds expected during the actual tournament. In order to keep up with the influx of people, a second parking lot will open at the Promenade Mall on Thursday morning in addition to the Mabee center parking that has been open since Monday.

The Promenade Mall is called Lot North and the Mabee Center is Lot South, both are free options for guests. They will be open Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Over the weekend those times change to 6 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Event leaders say attendees cannot park in either lot overnight or their cars will likely get towed.

Free shuttles will be running from both lots to take guests to and from Southern Hills. There are signs in both lots indicating to guests where to meet the buses.

PGA Director Bryan Karns said they had to plan the event in a record short time, but they are confident their plans will continue to go well throughout the week.

"It’s remarkable the way the city has been able to pull this off in a short time, normally we have seven years to pull off a PGA, but this time we had 16 months,” Karns said.

Tulsa Police are asking people to make sure they lock their car doors before hopping on the shuttle and make sure they don't leave anything valuable in their car.

For more information on parking for the PGA Championship, visit the PGA Spectator Guide.