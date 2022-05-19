PGA Meteorologist Monitors Weather Near Southern Hills

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 5:34 am

By: News On 6

Early-morning showers and storms swept through parts of Green Country on Thursday morning and more rain chances arrive on Saturday, but the PGA says it is prepared for any inclement weather.

The PGA has its own meteorologist watching the radar. Stewart Williams has been working the tournaments for over 25 years.

According to Williams, if lightning is detected within eight-miles of the course, they are prepared to clear the course.

The club actually has a horn that sounds to notify everyone to seek shelter.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA