Inside Look At The PGA Championship's Shot Tracking System

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 3:47 pm

The new, updated age of golf technology is giving fans and golfers some very precise and unique data.

It’s called Shot Link, a platform that collects scoring and statistical data for every player and every shot and it's run mostly by volunteers.

"It's just really fun to be a part of it,” said Kevin Redwine. “It’s fun to watch the golf tournament, but it’s even better to be a small part of it."

Kevin Redwine and Joe Starrett are Southern Hills members and chairmen of the shot link committee. The two are a part of about 80 volunteers manning shot sensors throughout the course this weekend.

"It's a little more interesting when you're behind the ropes,” said Starrett

Each hole has four sensors that are manned, two near the green and two in the middle of the fairway.

"It tracks just the end results,” said Redwine. “And so it determines how long the drives are, how long the second shots, how far the putt is. If you hear a commentator say well that putt is 12 feet 3 inches, that is from this technology."

Each golf course is mapped beforehand.

The cameras and sensors then work together to determine the ball and hole position. Redwine says it's not only used by the broadcast, but also for online gambling, the golfers themselves, and many more forms of media. Both men say they're honored to be a small part of it.

"You just get to see the golf tournament in a totally different way so really, really enjoyable,” said Starrett.