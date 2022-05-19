×
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 19)
Thursday, May 19th 2022, 5:57 pm
By:
News On 6
Top Headlines
Vigil Held To Remember Alligator Euthanized At Claremore Lake
News On 6
People in Claremore are showing their support for a large alligator.
PGA Shop At Southern Hills Features DJ Performances
News On 6
Golf isn't the only thing people are enjoying at Southern Hills. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers showed us some unique entertainment at the country club that doesn't involve a golf club.
Tulsa Golf Courses See Spike Of Interest During PGA Championship
Jordan Tidwell
While the golf world is focused on Southern Hills Country Club, other courses in Tulsa are also reaping the benefits of the PGA Championship.
Muscogee Nation Holds Job Fair For Council Oak Comprehensive Health Facility
Chinh Doan
The Muscogee Nation is hiring dozens of people to work at its Council Oak Comprehensive Health facility near 81st and Mingo.
Oklahoma Children’s Advocates Call On Lawmakers To Care About Born Children As Much As The Unborn
Brittany Toolis
HB 4327 bans abortions at fertilization. It would also allow private citizens to sue those who perform one for up to $10,000.
Sights And Sounds From Round 1 At The PGA Championship
News 9
The quest for the Wanamaker Trophy is underway at Day 1 of the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa. News 9's Tevis Hillis had the sights and sounds from Thursday's session.
