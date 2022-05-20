Tulsa Golf Courses See Spike Of Interest During PGA Championship

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 9:19 pm

While the golf world is focused on Southern Hills Country Club, other courses in Tulsa are also reaping the benefits of the PGA Championship.

"You had to call earlier to get the tee times set up, because everybody is pretty packed for the week," said golfer Michael Phelps.

Tulsan Michael Phelps' whole week is dedicated to golf with plans to golf again Friday and Saturday.

"We went Monday and Wednesday practice rounds, got some signatures, did the thing, and now we're in the golf mode," he said.

Director of golf for Tulsa County Patrick McCrate said his staff is working harder than ever.

He said people who are avid golfers have been booking tee times, as well as newbies.

"It's great for golf, I think it's great for the city, I remind the whole staff you know, we're stewards of the city, so we put our best foot forward," he said.

McCrate said it's not only busy at LaFortune Park, but at courses all over Tulsa.

"If you're more than a foursome it's hard to get on not only here, but really anywhere in Tulsa County almost all of the public courses are completely packed," he said.

While the courses are busier, Phelps said it's worth it, and it's cool to that such a prestigious tournament is in town.

"I wish it was here ya know not every 15 years, I wish it was here every 3 to 5 years, but you gotta share the wealth," he said.

If you're wanting to book a tee time, he said Sunday is pretty open. He also said it's best to call because sometimes people can cancel.