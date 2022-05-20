×
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, May 19th 2022, 10:05 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and the weekend ahead.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is live from Southern Hills for your evening forecast.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
News On 6
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Mastercard Wants To Let You Buy Stuff With Your Face
CBS News
Leave your plastic at home — all you need to make purchases in a new pilot program from Mastercard is your face.
Rihanna Gives Birth To First Child With A$AP Rocky
Entertainment Tonight
Rihanna is officially a mom. The singer has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with A$AP Rocky.
Elon Musk Visits Brazil’s Bolsonaro To Discuss Amazon Plans
Associated Press
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk met with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to discuss connectivity and other projects in the Amazon rainforest.
Amber Alert Issued For 3 Missing Children Out Of Pittsburg County
News On 6
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers have issued an Amber Alert for three missing children out of Pittsburg County on Friday morning.
Secret Service Workers For Biden Asia Trip Sent Home
Associated Press
Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit have been sent home after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation.
PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy Leads After 1st Round
News On 6
The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa.
View More Stories