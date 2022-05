Monday, May 23rd 2022, 4:32 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say at least one person is recovering after an early morning crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday.

According to police, the driver of an SUV ran a red light and crashed into another car before slamming into a traffic pole.

Officers say nobody was seriously injured, but a passenger inside the car that was hit was taken to the hospital to be checked out.