Monday, May 23rd 2022, 4:39 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

A phone-free policy will be in effect for anyone attending the Jack White concert at the BOK Center Tuesday night.

Fans will have to seal their phones in a lockable pouch provided at the venue. Organizers say fans will be about to hold onto the locked pouch during the show and can access their phones if there's an emergency. Jack White had the same policy when he performed at OneOk field in 2018.