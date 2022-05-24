Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 5:26 am

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers found a man shot at a medical marijuana dispensary near 11th and South Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers say they got a call about a disturbance at the Uptown Wellness Dispensary around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital to be treated and his injuries are not life-threatening. TPD says the victim is not an employee at the dispensary and nobody else was injured.

Officers say they also found the power and cameras had been cut off at the dispensary.

Police say they are trying to figure out whether or not this could have been the beginning of a robbery since the dispensary is open 24 hours a day.

Police are in the process of questioning one person, but officers aren’t sure if he is a witness or a suspect.

The power has been turned back on at the dispensary, but it remains closed as officers investigate.





