Owasso Park Reopens With New Playground, Splash Pad

A popular park in Owasso is back open with a new layout and several new additions just in time for summer. The project at Funtastic Island involved tearing down the old play area, starting over with new equipment and the addition of another splash pad.

The park is located at 116th Street near Garnett. Residents will notice additional seating and shaded areas added to the park.

Owasso Recreation Director Larry Langford says all of the wood chips and sand have been replaced with turf which is more sustainable and dries up faster after rain. The price tag on the renovation totals $1.2 million, and was funded through Vision 2025.

The city says it gets a lot of feedback about its parks when quality of life surveys are sent out, so leaders are excited about this renovation.

“It’s truly vital for our community and the growth to have a place for our kids to get outside to play, get them out behind the computer, behind a screen and allow them to enjoy what we have to offer," said Langford.

Organizers are already working on additional parking plans as the next steps of development. A ribbon-cutting is set to take place on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.