Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 12:14 pm

By: News On 6

Emergency crews battled a house fire that broke out at a home in Bixby Tuesday morning.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. near 151st and Harvard.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Officials say the residents inside were able to make it out safely and nobody was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.