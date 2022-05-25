Williams Crossing Pedestrian Bridge Construction Halfway Done

Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 5:53 am

Construction on the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge is more than halfway done. The project started in May 2021 and is still on track to be finished by the summer of 2023.

The $35 million bridge project, designed to get people outside, includes a new pedestrian bridge connecting Tulsa's Gathering Place with the West bank of the Arkansas River. It will also include an area for white water rafting and kayaking, a newly constructed dam, and eventually a performance space.

Project leaders say they are proud to be building the nation's first multi-steel arch bridge right here in Tulsa.

Gathering Place Executive Director Jeff Stava said even with the recent rain, construction is moving along nicely. The bridge is now more than halfway across the river and the dam is well underway.

“Well, the rain doesn’t help us, we’ve had quite a bit of rain this spring but right now, if everything stays on track then the bridge and the dam should be done late Spring Summer 2023,” Stava said. “So we’re about a little over a year away and we are pretty happy about the progress. Right now it’s safe for the workers to be in the river, so there is a lot of work being done.”

Leaders are asking anyone walking or driving in that area of riverside to be mindful because their construction trucks are constantly going in and out of the site.







