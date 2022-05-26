Links Mentioned On May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 3:25 am

By: News On 6

OEIP Summer Event

OEIP (Oklahoma Education & Industry Partnerships) summer events are about to begin!

Join us, on June 8 & 9, for a two-day industry experience. There will be tours of local manufacturers and GRDA, industry speakers and professional development activities.

Participants will receive a $125.00 stipend when attending both days. Stipends will be handed out during the end of day two.

To register, click here.





Book And Snack Mobile

The Book & Snack Mobile will be making stops in Sapulpa starting next Tuesday, May 31.

It will be at designated places every Monday through Thursday and every 2nd Saturday through July 28.

For a full schedule and locations of the stops, click here.





Sapulpa Summer Feeding Program

Sapulpa Public Schools is happy to announce staff will once again provide FREE meals for children 18 and younger as part of our Summer Feeding Program.

Holmes Park Elementary will be open Monday through Friday this summer beginning May 31 and continuing through July 28.

We will not serve meals on June 20, July 1 or July 4. Meals must be consumed on site.

Breakfast will be served between 7:30 and 8:45 a.m.

Lunch will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Summer Feeding Program is open to all children, not just Sapulpa Public Schools students.

For more details, click here.