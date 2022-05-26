Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Family-Friendly Movie Nights In The Park

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 9:49 am

By: News On 6

People out at Tulsa's Gathering Place are getting ready for a summer of entertainment. The park will be showing family-friendly movies with games for all ages from now through September.

The park will show its first movie on Friday, May 26. Showings will continue once a month on Fridays with activities starting at 5:30 p.m. and movies at 7 p.m.

The movies are free to the public and eventgoers are allowed to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to watch.

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Thursday with details on what eventgoers can expect this summer.



