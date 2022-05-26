NEED TO KNOW: Area Lake Levels Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 3:57 pm

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means a lot of people will be out on lakes across the state, and recent rains have made lake levels higher than normal.

With so much rainfall over the past several days, many lake levels are a little high right now, like at Oologah Lake where water is just over 8 feet above normal. The Army Corps of Engineers wants to remind people to be safe out on the water.

They say when out on a boat, it's important to be aware of debris like logs that often get washed out by heavy rains. They also say to keep an eye on changing shorelines that may cover obstacles like picnic tables.

As always, they urge people to wear lifejackets when out on the water.

