Friday, May 27th 2022, 9:05 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa International Airport Announces New Nonstop Service From Tulsa To New York City

Tulsa International Airport (TIA) has announced a new non-stop service from Tulsa to New York City.

TIA held a press conference to announce the new service on Friday morning.

TIA says American Airlines will operate the new nonstop service from TIA in Tulsa to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City starting November 3, 2022.

According to TIA, flights will operate once daily, year round on a Embraer 170 aircraft.

Flights will go on sale on Monday, May 30 on the American Airlines Website.