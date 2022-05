Friday, May 27th 2022, 5:25 pm

By: News On 6

Reconstruction Project Set To Begin On 76th Street Bridge In Owasso

Drivers on Highway 169 can expect big delays in the coming months during a bridge reconstruction project in Owasso.

Starting June 6th the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at night starting at the 76th Street North Bridge. Parts of 76th Street under the bridge will also be closed during the day.

The project should finish in the fall of 2023.