Tulsa Attorney Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers

Friday, May 27th 2022, 6:16 pm

A Tulsa attorney is charged with assaulting multiple police officers and threatening to kill them at a bar near 81st and Harvard.

The arrest report for Ryan Wiehl says after he was arrested, he was taken to the hospital, where officers say he told the security guard he would "rip his skull out and make him eat it."

Police say they were called out to the bar for an assault in progress, and when they got there several customers had Wiehl on his stomach and were holding him down for police.

The arrest report says as officers tried to cuff Wiehl, he tried to buck them off, kicked an officer in the thigh, headbutted an officer, and threatened to kill them. Police say once Wiehl was at the hospital, he threatened to kill the security guard and then spit into the guard's mouth. Records for Wiehl show he is a civil defense attorney for cases involving nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, and others.

Wiehl has bonded out of the Tulsa County Jail. We called the law firm where Wiehl works trying to speak with him or his lawyer and left a message but we haven't heard back.