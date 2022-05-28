Memorial Day Ceremonies, Programs Planned for Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 27th 2022, 10:00 pm

There are many different ceremonies and programs planned throughout Green Country this weekend to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our country.

There are several different events happening at Floral Haven in Broken Arrow, including a ceremony on Saturday where family members of veterans whose casket flags have been donated in the last year will raise them for the first time.

For more information click here.

Also, several times throughout the weekend the names of each veteran buried in the last year will be read aloud. There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony in Bartlesville at the White Rose Cemetery. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m., and local scout troops will place flags on each veteran's grave.

The cemetery coordinator says they have been hosting a ceremony on Memorial Day since 1899. There is also a ceremony planned at Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Monday at 2 in the afternoon. Stutts House of BBQ in Tulsa says it will be giving away free meals to veterans from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



