Witnesses React To Shooting At Taft Memorial Day Festival

Sunday, May 29th 2022, 9:40 pm

Witnesses at the Memorial Day festival in Taft said the scene was chaos during the shooting.

"Hollering, parents chasing behind trying to find their kids,” said Tiffany Walton, a food truck owner who witnessed the shooting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said eight people were shot around midnight at the Old City Square.

"We're numb, we don't even know how to feel,” said Walton.

"I didn't see any of the shooting, I really couldn't even see who was shot either, you just see a lot of people hitting the ground, and a lot of people screaming," said Triirmain Bates, who also owns a food truck and witnessed the shooting.

Witnesses said they ran and hid to protect themselves.

"We literally thought we were going to die, we dropped on the ground and literally we layed down, we literally laid there and we knew we were dead,” said Walton. “Because we were right in the middle, where the shooting was happening."

They said they never expected this to happen in Taft.

"You may see a fight but not this. And I stayed literally here, No. this is actually, never. No," said Walton.

A Muskogee EMS spokeswoman says its crews took one victim to a Muskogee hospital and four to a Tulsa hospital.

She says as many as six other victims were treated at the scene and then drove themselves to a hospital.