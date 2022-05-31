Silver Alert Canceled After Missing Pittsburg County Man Located

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 8:44 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Breaking News Update 8:43 a.m. 5/31/2022:

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department says 55-year-olRobert Kralovetz has been located.

According to authorities, Kralovetz was on a three-day hike.





This is a breaking news update. The original story can be found below.

---

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department for a missing 55-year-old man.

According to troopers, Robert Kralovetz was last seen on Thursday, May 26 at around 7:30 p.m. in Pittsburg County.

Troopers say Kralovetz is bald with hazel eyes, stands 5'7" and weighs 167 lbs.

It is believed that Kralovetz is wearing blue-jean overalls and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 55-year-old Robert Kralovetz is asked to call 911.