Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 30th 2022, 9:12 am
By:
Alan Crone
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Monday.
Top Headlines
Webbers Falls Hosts Memorial Ceremony To Honor Lives Lost During I-40 Bridge Collapse
News On 6
The town of Webbers Falls will hold a memorial ceremony on Monday to honor the 14 lives lost when the I-40 bridge over the Arkansas River collapsed 20 years ago.
How Tulsa Community College Education Students Graduate Debt Free
Chinh Doan
Oklahoma is dealing with a shortage in teachers as school districts struggle to attract more staff. Tulsa Community College reported seeing progress in developing future teachers who are graduating practically debt free.
Program Helps SNAP Shoppers Access Fresh Produce At Farmers Markets
Brittany Toolis
There is a program to help people get locally grown produce. It can be used at farmers markets and even some grocery stores statewide. It helps shoppers who use SNAP benefits get more bang for their buck, by doubling up.
Rogers State Wins 1st Game Of College Softball World Series
News On 6
Rogers State University is making a run in the division two college softball world series.
Uvalde Community Mourning The Loss Of 21 Lives After School Shooting
News On 6
People in Uvalde, Texas are still trying to comprehend the mass school shooting that killed 21 people.
Field Set For NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional
OSU Athletics
The No. 7 national seed, Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O'Brate Stadium from June 3-6.
View More Stories