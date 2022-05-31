Events Commemorate 101 Years Since The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 4:44 am

Tuesday marks 101 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Survivors and descendants have planned several events across Tulsa's historic Greenwood district to remember what happened more than 100 years ago.

On May 31, 1921, a white mob attacked the predominately Black neighborhood of Tulsa’s Greenwood district, burning what was known as Black Wall Street to the ground. Now, people are commemorating the massacre by hosting town halls and candlelight vigils.

Tuesday night, author Nikole Hannah-Jones will close out the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival at Booker T. Washington High School.

Hannah-Jones is widely known for creating the 1619 Project, which highlights the consequences of slavery in the United States.

That event starts at 7 p.m. Click Here to pre-register online.

There will also be a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night at the new Greenwood Rising history center, on Greenwood, Archer, and Elgin streets to remember the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Organizers say a moment of silence will be held at 10:30 p.m., which was when the first shot was fired that started the massacre on May 31, 1921.