Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News On 6

A 5-year-old boy died from his injuries after a UTV crash Monday in Okmulgee County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the boy was driving the vehicle with a 17-year-old girl in the passenger seat at the time of the crash near Grayson. The boy was taken to a Henryetta hospital where he was pronounced dead due to "massive injuries."

Troopers are still investigating the exact cause of the incident. The teenage passenger was not injured, according to OHP.