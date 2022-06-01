Watch: Natalie Mikles From Made In Oklahoma Shows Off Toppings For Hot Dogs


Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 10:40 am
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a variety of toppings for hot dogs.

Jalapeno Popper Dogs

Ingredients:

10 Schwab’s Franks

10 slices Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon

¼ cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Jalapeno cream cheese sauce:

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced

Directions:

  1. Wrap hot dogs with bacon. Brush with Head Country sauce. Grill outdoors or in an indoor grill pan.
  2. Blend together cream cheese, mayo and Head Country seasoning until smooth. Stir in jalapeno.
  3. Spread buns with Jalapeno Cream Cheese Sauce. Fill buns with bacon-wrapped hotdogs.

Thai-Riffic Dogs

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon Sriracha red chili sauce

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

Pinch of sugar

½ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish

1/3 cup finely diced carrots

½ cup diced cucumber

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 package Bar-S Hot Dogs

Directions:

  1. Combine rice vinegar, red chili sauce, sesame oil and sugar, and mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings, as needed. Add Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish, carrots, cucumber and cilantro. Set aside.

Peanut sauce:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons Sriracha red chili sauce

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients, mixing until smooth. Smooth out with more soy sauce or vinegar, if needed.
  2. Place hot dog or sausage in bun. Place vegetable mix on top. Drizzle with peanut sauce, chopped cilantro and roasted peanuts.

Uptown Dog

Ingredients:

5 Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage links

5 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard

4 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter

1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

½ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves

Directions:

  1. Grill polish sausages on an outdoor or indoor grill. Spread each of five buns with 1 tablespoon Seikel’s mustard.
  2. In a sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms, cooking until soft and reduced by half. Add salt and pepper, stirring to combine. Add Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves to mushrooms, stirring to combine.
  3. Top each polish sausage with the mushroom mixture.