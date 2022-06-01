Watch: Natalie Mikles From Made In Oklahoma Shows Off Toppings For Hot Dogs

Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a variety of toppings for hot dogs.
Jalapeno Popper Dogs
Ingredients:
10 Schwab’s Franks
10 slices Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon
¼ cup Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce
Jalapeno cream cheese sauce:
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced
Directions:
Thai-Riffic Dogs
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon Sriracha red chili sauce
¼ teaspoon sesame oil
Pinch of sugar
½ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Relish
1/3 cup finely diced carrots
½ cup diced cucumber
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
1 package Bar-S Hot Dogs
Directions:
Peanut sauce:
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons peanut butter
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons rice vinegar
2 teaspoons Sriracha red chili sauce
Directions:
Uptown Dog
Ingredients:
5 Mountain View Meat Company Polish Sausage links
5 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard
4 tablespoons Hiland Salted Butter
1 (8-ounce) package J-M Sliced Mushrooms
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
½ cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Onion Preserves
Directions: