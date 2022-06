Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 3:35 pm

By: News On 6

Taco Bell Struggling To Keep Up With Demand For Mexican Pizza

One of Taco Bell's most popular items is in short supply.

The Mexican pizza, which the chain just brought back last month, is already sold out in many restaurants.

Taco Bell wrote on Twitter that demand is seven times higher than expected and the company is trying to restock ingredients as fast as possible.