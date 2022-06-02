Gov. Stitt Issues Statement After Deadly Shooting


Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 9:47 pm
By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a statement in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at a doctor's office in Tulsa.

Stitt tweeted the statement after 8 p.m. Thursday:

He wrote: "What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed."

