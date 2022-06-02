Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 8:02 pm

By: News On 6

Doctor's Office To Be Closed Rest Of Week After Deadly Shooting

A doctor's office that was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon will be closed for the rest of the week.

In a statement, the Saint Francis Health System said:

To allow our staff and caregivers the opportunity to process today's tragic incidents, all Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon tomorrow in the Tulsa or Broken Arrow area have been canceled. Additionally, the Warren Clinic Orthopedic offices in the Natalie Building will be closed for the balance of the week.





