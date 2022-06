Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 9:44 pm

By: News On 6

No explosives were found after a bomb threat was reported to be connected to the shooting at a Tulsa hospital, Muskogee Police said.

Tulsa Police contacted Muskogee Police after the shooting at a hospital in Tulsa.

It was possible that the shooter had planted a bomb at a home in Muskogee, said Muskogee Police.

The home was searched and no explosives were found, according to Muskogee Police.

