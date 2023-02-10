Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years

-

A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years.

We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear.

Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a cousin's house.

Family members said the boy hasn't been seen for about two years and he's not been in school.

Police said the 13-year-old told her grandma her mother and stepfather killed her brother.

John Miles and Camille Lewis are facing a count of child abuse by injury and child neglect.

Police said the 13-year-old girl was sent to live with her grandmother recently, her grandmother asked the girl where her brother was, and she said he was dead and that her mother and stepfather had killed him.

Debbie Calanoc lives in the neighborhood just a few doors down and said her mom lives across the street.

"Horrible. Horrible. It’s just horrible something like that can happen literally right outside of my mothers house. You know? And us not to know anything more about it," said Debbie Calanoc, Neighbor. "I wish I knew more about the situation earlier. That’s all I can say. And all I can say to other people is if you see something say something. Do something."

Debbie said the girl was friends with Debbie's granddaughter.

“They would play and talk and stuff at school and everything, but she wanted to come down and play in their house and I wouldn’t let her because I knew there had been drive-by shootings because their car had been sitting out and had been shot at. Windows shot out and stuff like that. And so I just didn’t find it like a safe, you know, environment for them to be in. But the little girl was really sweet and nice and I talked to her quite a bit," said Debbie.

Debbie said she believes the family moved out about six months ago and would come from time to time to pick up mail and haul trash out.

She said police have been in and out of her neighborhood this week.

"My mom had told me that there were a whole bunch of police presence and undercover cops and they had brought a dog out there," said Debbie.

The arrest report said the girl said she and her brother were starved for days and were locked into separate closets for weeks, even months at a time.

It said the children were beaten repeatedly with belts and cords, covered in scars, and they were forced to use the restroom in a cup or bag in the closets.

It said in order to get food, the girl had to do sexual favors for Miles.

The girl told police that her mother told her the little boy died from having a seizure.

The girl said she heard them yelling for the boy to wake up, but he didn't, and her mother told her Miles and his cousin buried the boy in a nearby park.

She said they worried it was too shallow, so they dug him up and brought him back to the house where they burned his body in a barrel and dumped the ashes in the drainage system.

"It’s just awful when something like that happens to kids cause they’re defenseless, you know? They’re given to us by God to take care of and protect," said Debbie.

Police said Lewis admitted she withheld food from the children and beat them, but denied her son's death.

The report said she told police the boy ran away in the fall of 2022 and after about a week of looking, they quit and they never called police.

Miles denied any knowledge of any abuse.

“I don’t think there’s a place you can put them that’s far enough away from society," said Debbie.

Miles was the stepdad to these two children, but he and Lewis have three children of their own as well.

Detectives told us they are treating this case as a homicide.