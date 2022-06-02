2 Motorcyclists Hospitalized After Crash Involving Pickup Truck

Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 5:13 am

By: News On 6

Two men are recovering on Thursday morning after a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck.

Tulsa Police say the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 31st and Sheridan.

Police say a woman who was traveling in a pickup truck tried to make a turn near 31st and Sheridan and hit at least one of the motorcyclists in the process.

The two men riding the motorcycles were taken to a hospital and the driver of the truck was not hurt.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.