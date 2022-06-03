×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 3)
Friday, June 3rd 2022, 10:42 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 3)
News On 6 at 9 a.m. Newscast (June 3)
Top Headlines
AP-NORC Poll Details Rift Between Lay Catholics And Bishops
Associated Press
The hardline stances of many conservative Catholic bishops in the U.S. are not shared by a majority of lay Catholics. Most of them say abortion should be legal, favor greater inclusion of LGBT people, and oppose the denial of Communion for politicians who support abortion rights, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
No More Turkey: Country In Push To Be Known As ‘Türkiye’
Associated Press
The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.
Cops Fatally Shoot Texas Escapee Who Killed 4 Kids, Granddad
Associated Press
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children, and stole a truck from their rural weekend cabin, officials said.
As COVID Retreats, Dragon Boat Tradition Back In South China
Associated Press
The dragon boat tradition returned in parts of China on Friday for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019, as restrictions are lifted along with a major drop in COVID-19 cases.
Stocks Sink As Wall Street Eyes Downside Of Solid Jobs Data
Associated Press
U.S. stocks are falling Friday as Wall Street focuses on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.
Sky High: Carbon Dioxide Levels In Air Spike Past Milestone
Associated Press
The amount of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has shot past a key milestone -- more than 50% higher than pre-industrial times -- and is at levels not seen since millions of years ago when Earth was a hothouse ocean-inundated planet, federal scientists announced Friday.
View More Stories