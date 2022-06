Sunday, June 5th 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Authorities are investigating a vehicle fire that happened Sunday morning.

The fire happened near 2nd and Guthrie in Tulsa.

Officials said a homeless man was trying to break-in to a Lime van.

Investigators said the man tried to cook something, then the vehicle caught fire.

First responders said they performed CPR on the man after he passed out due to smoke inhalation and he was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.