Sunday, June 5th 2022, 7:25 pm

By: News On 6

No job is too small, or adorable, for a couple of Pawhuska firefighters who were recorded rescuing a cat from a tree.

A firefighter and volunteer firefighter worked together using their tree climbing skills to rescue this little guy from high up in the branches.

The Pawhuska Fire Department said pets are family, too, and they will do whatever it takes to help them out of any jam they find themselves in.