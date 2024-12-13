Avian Flu Cases Confirmed In Adair County: Poultry Owners Urged To Take Precautions

Poultry producers in Adair County are urged to strengthen biosecurity measures after two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza were confirmed, prompting control efforts and ongoing surveillance.

-

Poultry producers are cautioned to protect their flocks after two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in Adair County.

Below is some information you should be aware of to protect your flocks from the virus:

1. Confirmed Cases in Adair County:

Two confirmed cases of HPAI in Adair County. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry (ODAFF) has established a control area in Adair and Delaware counties to manage the spread of the infection.

2. Symptoms to Watch For:

Sudden death in birds. Coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge. Misshapen eggs. Lethargy, extreme depression, lack of energy. Decreased feed and water intake. Diarrhea. Difficulty breathing. Swelling or purple discoloration in the head, eyelids, comb, wattle, and legs. Decrease in egg production or misshapen eggs. Quietness among the flock.

3. Risks for Humans:

Low risk of HPAI spreading to humans. It does have the potential to cause zoonotic disease in humans, but it's typically mild pink eye. However, experts are monitoring the virus for potential changes.

4. Preventative Biosecurity Measures:

Limit contact between domestic birds and wild birds, especially waterfowl. Restrict visitors if purchasing new birds. Quarantine new birds for at least 14 days before introducing them to the flock. Disinfect footwear before entering poultry areas. Set aside clothing and footwear for working with birds. Wash hands thoroughly before and after handling birds. Close any holes in poultry barns or coops to prevent wildlife access. Do not share equipment with other poultry owners. Isolate sick or potentially infected birds from healthy ones. Reduce potential food sources for wild birds around poultry areas.

5. Steps to Take If You Suspect Infection:

Report suspected cases to ODAFF. Call the ODAFF disease alert number: 405-522-6141 for assistance and further testing. Follow ODAFF guidelines for quarantines and further testing.

6. Current Control Efforts:

Testing of commercial and domestic flocks is underway in the affected areas. ODAFF and USDA have activated emergency plans for avian influenza.

7. Seasonal Risks:

The risk of HPAI is higher in the spring and fall, particularly during migratory bird seasons.

8. Importance of Biosecurity:

Poultry owners must take biosecurity seriously to prevent the virus from entering flocks. Experts recommend heightened vigilance during this time of year due to increased migratory bird activity.

9. Ongoing Surveillance:

A surveillance zone is being monitored to assess the spread of HPAI in northeast Oklahoma.

By following these guidelines, poultry owners can protect their flocks from avian influenza and help prevent further spread of the virus.