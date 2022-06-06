Parents Release Butterflies To Remember Lives Of Children

Sunday, June 5th 2022, 9:48 pm

People in Claremore came together for a special butterfly release on Sunday to remember the lives of children who’ve died through miscarriage, stillbirths, or as infants.

"It's a struggle, it's upsetting, it's something that we go through, it's definitely a change in our bodies and our families, but we've all come together," said Christina Thompson, a parent, who lost a child earlier this year.

Catha Ashepak, who helped organize the event, said remembering takes some of the pain away.

"But it really does, coming from experience, help when people do remember your baby, and that is what this is all about, is just making sure every baby's name is read and that the families are honored today," said Ashepak.

They decided to use butterflies to symbolize their children, and how they will always be with them.

"Have you ever had a butterfly land on you and you just feel like somebody is reaching out to you,” said Ariel Sanders, who works with Ashepak at the Compassion Women’s Center. “And I think we just took that as that our babies are with us, when we see a butterfly we can just remember them."

Ashepak hopes families take a sense of community with them from this event.

"People suffer in silence because society thinks that after you've had your miscarriage or your infant loss that you should pop back into life and just keep going. And we know from experience of our own, that is not how that happens," Ashepak said.

Sanders said the best way to show support for someone who has lost a child, is to not shy away from talking about it.

"Families and people, if you know of someone who has suffered a loss, reach out to them, and just let them know you are there for them because that is what they need,” said Sanders. “They need you to remember their baby, and their baby's name."

Organizers say they are planning to hold this event next year and in the years to come on the first Sunday of June.