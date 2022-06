Sunday, June 5th 2022, 10:15 pm

By: News On 6

A Severe Thunderstorm watch has been issued for Craig, Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Washington counties until 3 a.m.

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer said the line of storms developing in Kansas are expected to move across eastern Oklahoma late Sunday night into the Monday morning hours.

Damaging winds are the main threat with this storm system.