Monday, June 6th 2022, 1:04 pm

By: News On 6

Veteran, His Family Receive Free Truck From Group After Being Stranded In Tulsa

A veteran and his family have a new van to help them get around after their RV broke down during a cross country trip, leaving them stranded in Tulsa.

News On 6's Mallory Thomas shared how a charitable organization stepped in to help the family out, Monday at noon.

