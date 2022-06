Monday, June 6th 2022, 5:19 pm

By: News On 6

Kids in Tulsa are getting the chance to learn how to swim for free.

The lessons are offered at the Lacy Park Pool through a partnership with the YWCA, the Red Cross and Tulsa Parks.

There are four sessions and the first session started on Monday.

You can sign your child up for the remaining sessions online.

There is also a Spanish-speaking class that starts Tuesday at the YWCA East Community Center.