News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 6)
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, June 6th 2022, 6:03 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 6)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (June 6).
Top Headlines
Sooners Dominate UCLA In Rematch, 15-0
News 9
The Oklahoma Sooner softball team avenged an earlier loss to the UCLA Bruins, dominating the game 15-0.
Sooner Baseball Wins Gainsville Regional, Headed To Supers
News 9
The Oklahoma Sooner baseball team is moving on after a 5-4 win against Florida Monday night.
WCWS: OSU Set To Face Texas In Rematch After 5-0 Loss
News On 6
The Cowgirls will now be facing the Texas Longhorns in a rematch on Monday night.
Family Grieving Woman Shot, Killed At Taft Memorial Day Festival
Ashlyn Brothers
Police said Buckner shot and killed 39-year-old Sherika Bowler and injured eight others during a shooting at an annual festival over Memorial Day weekend.
Friends Remember Glenpool Woman Killed; Prosecutors Charge Husband
Jordan Tidwell
Friends are remembering a woman who was killed last week. Tulsa County prosecutors charged Erica Jimenez' husband with murder, although investigators say he first said she died at Bird Creek.
Tulsa Police Say Found Child Reunited With Mother On Monday
News On 6
Police say the child snuck out of the house and was safely reunited with his mother around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
View More Stories