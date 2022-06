Monday, June 6th 2022, 10:41 pm

By: News On 6

The Cowgirls will now be facing the Texas Longhorns in a rematch on Monday night.

Texas beat Oklahoma State 5-0.

Texas' Courtney Day made a homerun in the bottom of the second, leading by three.

In the bottom of the sixth, Texas' Bella Dayton and Mia Scott scored, sealing the game 5-0.