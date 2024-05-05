Drillers & Cardinals Series Finale Rained Out

Sunday, May 5th 2024, 11:36 am
The Drillers against the Springfield Cardinals set for 1 p.m. Sunday has been cancelled due to weather concerns.
A message from the team:
Today’s series finale between Tulsa Drillers and the Springfield Cardinals has been rained out.
The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader when the Drillers travel to Springfield May 21-26 at Hammons Field. The date and time of the doubleheader is to be determined.
Fans holding tickets for the rained out game can redeem them for like tickets to any other regular season game in 2024, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.
